Watch: Nathan Carter's special message to Tipperary fans ahead of Cut Loose festival

Country star Nathan Carter has issued a special message to all his Tipperary fans ahead of his headlining this weekend's Cut Loose festival in Holycross.

The Liverpool-born star told the Tipperary Star during a surprise gig in Una Powell's pub in Nenagh last week that he was looking forward to meeting his fans in the Premier County this Sunday, July 15.

Nathan spent a couple of days around the Nenagh area last week and, apart from his gig in Una Powell's dropped into the Whiskey Still in Dromineer on Tuesday where he entertained locals on the piano.

John Farry, Nathan Carter's manager, said: "The Cut Loose Festival is a staple date in our gig diary. It’s one we look forward to every year and continue to be impressed by the set up, organisation and attendance. Nathan and his band are very excited about their trip to Thurles once again this year."

Also on the bill at Cut Loose are Michael English, Louise Morrissey, Jimmy Buckley, Cliona Hagan, Derek Ryan and The Conquerors.

Gates open for the festival at 12 noon with music starting from 1pm to 7pm. There is ample free parking, a large dance floor, and food and beverage facilities available on-site. Tickets are priced at €20 plus booking fee can be bought on tickets.ie and are available at various locations including Super Valu and Centra nationwide.