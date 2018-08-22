Watch: little Fionn Doyle celebrates his seventh birthday in style

Little Fionn Doyle, whose mother comes from Nenagh, celebrated his seventh birthday in style this Wednesday.

Fionn, who is suffering from terminal leukaemia, had special visits to his home in Kildorrery, Mallow, County Cork, from the local Gardai Siochana, fire service, neighbours and friends, while An Post delivered a van load of birthday cards from well wishers.

Fionn has battled the disease for the past five years, but his parents, Eimear and Jack, were given the heartbreaking news in May that it was terminal.

Eimear, who comes from Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, launched an online appeal for people to send Fionn birthday cards as he loves getting post.

Primary school teacher Eimear is a dughter of John and Mary Gleeson, Ballygraigue Road, and a niece of the late Tony Gleeson, who ran the Spar shop in Portroe.