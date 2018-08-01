Listen: Silvermines man Liam Gleeson composes special song for Pope Francis's visit

Silvermines native Liam Gleeson has composed a song specially for the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland at the end of August for the World Gathering of Families.

The video, Failte Papa Francis, was shot around Lough Derg and highlights the beauty of the surrounding countryside.

Liam, who runs Lodge Security, is well known as a member of Silvermines Choir and has a number of other songs and compositions to his name.