WATCH: Nenagh Walking Club members star on new Irish tourism advert

Nenagh Walking Club members were delighted to take part in the current promotions of the Hidden Heartlands which are currently running on social media and the TV. Watch very carefully for the members showcasing our local hills and promoting all that Tipperary has to offer as a holiday destination.

Our next Sunday walk takes place on August 5th with a hike on Knockalough, Upperchurch. Contact Anne 087 2967498. Other upcoming Sunday walks to look forward to are Tountinna and a challenging walk from Latteragh to Devil's bit. Our next Tuesday evening hike 31st July, the club with do Tountinna leaving Spar Portroe at 7.10, contact Paddy 086 8562444.

Last of the Summer Wine walks continue on Thursday mornings, meeting at Tesco car park at 10.30am. Contact Willie 087 6633577 except on the 1st Thursday of the month where the club will depart at the earlier time of 9am to do a walk further afield.

Non-members are welcome to do three walks before joining the club, however, we would ask that non members would contact the walk leader prior to the walk to ensure that they have the fitness level required for the walk and discuss walking gear requirement.

Likewise any members unsure of hike suitability should ring walk leader before the hike. Membership of the club is €45 which includes membership of Mountaineering Ireland and also covers insurance. Hiking boots only for all hill walks.