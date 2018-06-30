WATCH: Dramatic footage captures tour bus fire in Tipperary

Tipperary Fire Services were called into action on Thursday morning after a tour bus from Cork caught fire at the scenic Christ the King in the Glen of Aherlow.

Brigades from Tipperary town and Cahir Fire stations attended the scene, helping to evacuate all passengers on board and tackle the blaze which occurred mere meters from nearby forestry.

The tour bus is believed to have traveled from the Cork area. All tourists and personnel were evacuated safely from the bus and there were no reports of any injuries. The fire is believed to have started due to a mechanical fault.

Emergency services have been praised by the public for their swift action in bringing the fire under control and averting a potentially disastrous forest fire.