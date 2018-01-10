WATCH: Tipp students create 'Windocator' to help reduce road deaths for BT Young Scientist

Tipperary students Jack O'Brien and Gerard Hickey came up with an inclusive modular car safety system designed to save lives on the road, to showcase at the BT Young Scientist at the RDS, on January 10.

The students of St Joeseph's College in Borrisoleigh came up with the modular, they call 'Windocator' to help avoid distractions when driving.

The systems are aimed at reducing road deaths.