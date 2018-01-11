Take Time to discover Tipperary

Tipperary Tourism released a short video earlier this month to highlight some of the amazing things to do and places to visit in Tipperary.

Make 2018 the year you visit these sites. Discover the magic of the county and explore the many attractions Tipperary has to offer. From churches, abbeys, museums, libraries or the many tracks and trails, Tipperary has a wealth of attractions for all ages.



To see more of what Tipperary Tourism has to offer see their website www.tipperary.com, follow them on Twitter @visittipp or check out their Facebook page www.facebook.com/TourismTipperary