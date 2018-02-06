POLL: Vote for Tipperary's greatest sporting moment

Welcome to our poll to vote to decide Tipperary’s Most Memorable Sporting Moment.

We hope you enjoy reading about these top sporting events as much as we enjoyed putting together the list and revisiting some of the greatest sporting days in the county’s history.

To read all about each of these unique sporting moments, simply click on the highlighted links.

TIPPERARY'S TOP 10 MEMORABLE SPORTING MOMENTS



1985: Sean Kelly broke records to rule his cycling kingdom in 1985

1964: When Tipp reclaimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1964

2012: Ballydoyle father and son make Epsom Derby history in 2012

2015: When Shane Long sank the Germans

2016: Emotional Grand National win for ‘Mouse’ Morris

1974: St. Michael’s the first Tipp club to win FAI Junior Cup

1987: Killarney '87 makes the top ten Tipperary Sporting Moments, but you can decide where it comes in the top ten.

2010: Tipperary were rocking all over the world after famous 2010 All-Ireland win

2011: Tipperary minor footballers end 77-year drought at Croke Park

1999: Trailblazing Tipperary Camogie team win first-ever senior All-Ireland title

Now it’s your chance to have your say on which of these sporting moments should be named Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moments.

Cast your vote above! It couldn't be easier - just click on the image above with your preference. You can vote once on each separate device you use to access the site (phone, laptop etc)

And the result of Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment will be announced in the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist on Wednesday, February 21.

The poll closes at 5pm on Thursday, February 15.