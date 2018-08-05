Vote Now: Who would you appoint as the next Tipperary senior hurling manager?

Brian McDonnell

Reporter:

Brian McDonnell

Email:

bmcdonnell@tipperarystar.ie

Vote Now: Who would you appoint as the next Tipperary senior hurling manager?

Colm Bonnar

Liam Cahill

Brendan Cummins

Tommy Dunne

Eamonn Kelly

William Maher

Paddy McCormack

John McIntrye

Liam Sheedy

Richard Stakelum

AN Other

Michael Ryan resigned as the Tipperary senior hurling manager on Thursday, August 2nd. And, with the County Board preparing to put in place a process to appoint a successor to the Upperchurch-Drombane man we thought it might be interesting to give them a helping hand. So, we put together a list of ten potential candidates for you to consider and then vote on. You can, of course, also plumb for ‘AN Other’ if none of the ten candidates take your fancy.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.