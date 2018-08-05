Vote Now: Who would you appoint as the next Tipperary senior hurling manager?
Michael Ryan resigned as the Tipperary senior hurling manager on Thursday, August 2nd. And, with the County Board preparing to put in place a process to appoint a successor to the Upperchurch-Drombane man we thought it might be interesting to give them a helping hand. So, we put together a list of ten potential candidates for you to consider and then vote on. You can, of course, also plumb for ‘AN Other’ if none of the ten candidates take your fancy.
