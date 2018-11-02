Route 66 bring their big band sound to Thurles

Route 66, a 16 piece musical ensemble with a difference have been a huge success in theatres all over Leinster for the past three years and are delighted to bring their big band sound to Thurles this weekend.

The show takes audiences on a magical musical tour from the 1940’s right up to date with numbers made famous by Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Glen Miller, Tom Jones, Adele, Joe Dolan, Tina Turner, Van Morrison, Ella Fitzgerald and many more.

With a fabulous line up of six brass, four saxes and a four-piece rhythm section fronted by a male and female singer, the band has been getting standing ovations at all of their shows and praise from those attending. Book now to be sure of your seat for this amazing show.

Route 66 play the Source Arts Centre Thurles on Friday 2 November at 8pm. Tickets €20. Special access and wheelchair users please inform the box office at the time of booking that you may need accessibility seating. T:0504 90204.