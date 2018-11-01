What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

The 2 Johnnies

Clonakenny GAA proudly presents the 2 Johnnies at the Templemore Arms Hotel on Friday November 9. A great night of entertainment. Tickets available from eventbrite.ie. Over 16's only. Doors open 8pm. Raffle on the night also.

Nathan Carter Christmas tour

Nathan Carter brings his Christmas concert tour to Thurles on December 15. Carter, along with a full live band, will perform at the Dome in Semple Stadium. Tickets are available now and cost €25 from www.ticketmaster.ie or by calling 0504 22702.

Auditions

Britain's Got Talent will host regional auditions at Thurles Shopping Centre on Wednesday 21st November from 3pm to 7pm.



Set Dancing

Set Dancing classes on Tuesdays at 8.30pm in Drombane Hall. A Tea Dance will take place in Drombane Hall on Friday 2nd November. Music by Noel Briody from 9pm to 12. All are welcome to attend.

Neil Delamere

Neil Delamere plays The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday 29 December at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now and cost €25. Patrons are advised to book early to avoid disappointment as previous appearances by Delamere at The Source sold out in record time.

Route 66 Big Band

This show takes audiences on a magical musical tour from the 40's right up to date with numbers made famous by Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Glen Miller, Tom Jones, Adele, Joe Dolan, and Tina Turner. This Friday, November 2, at the Source Arts Centre Thurles at 8pm. Tickets €18/ €20.

Lisa Hannigan in Thurles

Songwriter Lisa Hannigan stops by the Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday December 8. Tickets €20.