Acclaimed poet Stephen James Smith brings his unique voice to Thurles

Dublin poet and playwright Stephen James Smith is taking to the road this November with his spoken word tour 'My Ireland' including a stop at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles.

Smith has been central to the rise of the vibrant spoken word scene in Ireland today. To date, his poetry videos have amassed over 2.5 million views online.

In 2017 Smith was commissioned by St. Patrick’s Festival to write a new poem as a “celebratory narrative” of Ireland. The resultant piece ‘My Ireland’ is accompanied by a short film by Director Myles O’Reilly, arranged and mixed by Conor O’Brien (Villagers & Ivor Novello Award Winner ), with music by Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Loah, Saint Sister, Eithne Ní Chatháin (aka Inni-K) and Ye Vagabonds.

It has since been viewed over 300,000 times online and enjoyed a special screening at the London Film Festival in Trafalgar Square. The poem was in many ways a follow on from Smith’s previous poetry video Dublin You Are, which itself has clocked up in excess of 250k views.

Stephen’s poetry videos have been screened at film festivals at home and around the world, and he has featured in programmes and documentaries for television such as RTÉ’s IFTA Award Winning documentary WB Yeats: No Country for Old Men; The Works (RTÉ); News Today (RTÉ); The Six O’Clock Show (TV3); Nationwide (RTÉ) and Like A Virgin (RTÉ).

His poetry is included on the syllabus at Western Connecticut State University and his work has been translated into Irish, Spanish, Slovenian, Polish, Dutch and Italian.

Stephen James Smith comes to the Source Arts Centre Thurles on Thursday 8 November at 8pm. Tickets €12/10.