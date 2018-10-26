Borrisoleigh plays host to Bluegrass Festival in Finn's Bar

The scene is set in Borrisoleigh for the inaugural bluegrass festival this weekend.

Running across three consecutive nights, the festival will combine the best in homegrown and international acts including Gortnahoe duo Evan and Amy Lyons, Brian Kenny and UK based roots group The Often Herd.

On Friday October 26th Evan and Amy Lyons take to the stage at 10pm in Finn's Ale House, Main St Borrisoleigh. No strangers to Finns, Evan and Amy are a lively bluegrass duo who play and sing with equal gusto. Evan has recently joined the Robert Mizzel Band and has been busy performing up and down the country.

On Saturday night, October 30th, listen to the dulcet tones of Borrisleigh's very own Brian Kenny. Brian has been performing to live audiences for over 30 years and can put his own twist on just about any genre of song.

On Sunday night Borrisoleigh will welcome the excellent The Often Herd from Newcastle Upon with a mix of original material and covers of the likes of Bob Dylan and The Byrds starting from 10pm. For more information visit Finn's Ale House on Facebook.