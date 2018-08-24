Brand new festival set forTipperary in September

Clonmel Applefest (Sept 28th – 30th) is a brand new festival for Tipperary which aims to celebrate the unique ‘sense of place’

emanating from Clonmel’s special location and mix of industrial and agricultural activities and heritage.

The festival is the brainchild of artists Theresia Guschlbauer and Lyn Mather who last year researched the apple growing traditions of Clonmel. Over the summer 2017, they interviewed a number of local people includingex-Bulmers employees and apple orchard owners and gathered stories and memories which were presented as part of the Apple Treasures exhibition and Tree trail for Culture Night.

Both women are members of Suircan Community Forum, which agreed to support their endeavour to pursue the idea of an Apple Festival for the town. A steering committee was set up and a devoted group of six core members have put together an ambitious programme of free public events, as well as a number of arts-based projects. Funding has been secured from a number of sources including Tipperary County Council, Creative Ireland and the Leader Fund for rural development as well as several private patrons, local partners and business sponsors. Bulmers have kindly agreed to come on board by facilitating the opening of the apple yard where once truckloads of apples were emptied.

With the support of the local apple growing fraternity, in particular the Apple Farm and Longways Cider, the festival is getting off to a good start and hopes that its first foray will secure enough interest and support to grow and thrive into the future. As part of the Leader funding, a dedicated website will go live in early September (www.clonmelapplefest.ie )and a small brochure designed by a recent LIT Clonmel graduate will be available in shops and businesses across the town and further afield.

The Festival Launch will take place in on September 6th. For anyone interested in attending, please email clonmelapplefest@gmail.com For more updates and news, follow the festival Facebook page @clonmelapplefest or Twitter handle @clonmelapplefe1