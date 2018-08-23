Thurles model of 1850 to be unveiled tonight in The Source.

Heritage Week sees Tipperary Studies at The Source Library host two very different events this week, to which all are welcome to attend.

This year’s Heritage Week theme ‘Stories’ is being celebrated in two new ways, firstly through music and song and secondly with a nostalgic trip through historic Thurles.

‘An Evening of Music and Song’ including the Horse and Jockey Singers, Michael Molumby, dancer Conor Hartnett , Eoin Ryan of Seskin Lane and many more is a free concert in The Source theatre on Thursday 23rd at 7.45pm. A very enjoyable evening of various musical styles is promised and the usual cup of tea will be on offer. Come along for this novel event. Admission is free to this event which will capture beautifully, much of our cherished heritage in the special ambience of The Source Theatre.

‘Thurles 1850’, the amazing 3D model of the town crafted by the late Jim Condon, will be on display in The Source from August 10th to August 31st, with the official launch by Noel Dundon, Tipperary Star on Thursday 23rd at 6.45pm.

A labour of love, the model was magnificently crafted by Thurles native, Jim, together with his wife, Biddy in their home. On display in the famine Museum for several years, the model now comes to the library, complete with new display case. Come and see Thurles of 170 years ago - you'll be amazed at how so much has changed, and yet so much has remained the same, despite the passing of seventeen decades!

All are welcome to attend both events and help mark Heritage Week in the locality.