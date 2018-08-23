What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

NYC band play Finn's Bar

As part of their fifth Irish Tour, the internationally acclaimed Demolition String Band will play Finn’s Alehouse, Borrisoleigh on Tuesday night 28th August at 9pm.



Country music extravaganza

Louise Morrissey and friends in concert in the GAA complex in Golden on Monday 17th September. Show starts at 8pm. Special guests include Jimmy Buckley, Declan Nerney, Mick Flavin, Des Willoghby, Patrick O'Sullivan, Ciaran Rosney and the Ryan Turner Band. Tickets for this event cost €25.

EP Launch

Barry McLoughlin (Locklin) launches his EP 'Never Forget' on August 24 in Hickeys Bar, Thurles and plays the Crane Lane Theatre in Cork on September 27th

Fundraising Dance

In aid of Cappawhite Senior Citizens and Make A Wish Ireland in Cahir House Hotel on Tuesday 4th September 2018. Doors open at 7pm starts 8pm sharp. Adm €20 available from hotel reception (052-7444000)



Tipp's Got Talent

Open auditions take place on 15th September at Tipperary Excel Arts Centre and September 16th at the White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel.

Jake Carter

Jake Carter plays The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Friday 14th September at 8pm. Tickets cost €20 and are available from the Box Office on 0504 90204 or Thesourceartscentre.ie

Dancing Diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom on this Sunday night, the 2nd of September, to ‘THROWING SHAPES’. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. The admission price of €9 includes includes tea and biscuits. Social dance classes commence in The Premier on Tuesday 4th September at 8.20pm. The total cost of the six weeks course is €25 and is suitable for anyone over 18 years of age wishing to learn the basic steps of Waltz, Foxtrot, Quickstep and Novelty.



To have your event added to the Gig Guide email niamh.dillon@tipperarystar.ie