Fairytale storytime at Thurles Library

Once upon a time (well, Wednesday 22 August at 11.30am, actually), in an enchanted Library not far away, lots of the Little People will gather around to hear Suzie tell magnificent tales of magical fairies, peculiar beasts and enchanting lands as she whisks your under 8's away into Fairyland.

All of your Elves, Goblins, Princes and Princesses, Peter Pans, Rapunzel's, Tinkerbell's, Captain Hooks, Snow Whites, Cinderella's, Aladdins and Shreks (or whatever other costumes they have) are invited to come in fancy dress to really set the fairytale scene!

This is a free event but booking is essential at 0761 066 131.