New York's Demolition String Band play Finn's bar

On Tuesady, August 28th, New York based band Demolition String Band will play Finn's Bar Borrisoleigh for the first time as part of their fifth Irish tour.

Fueled by a shared passion for classic country, rock ‘n roll, bluegrass and mountain music, singer songwriter Elena Skye and multi-instrumentalist Boo Reiners have led their NYC based Demolition String Band for almost two decades, marking their journey with numerous albums and countless miles on the road in the USA and Europe.

Having previously shared the bill with artists including The Avett Brothers, Ryan Adams and Joan Osborne, this American duo are delighted to bring their eclectic sound to North Tipperary for the first time ever.