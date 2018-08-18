Ireland’s top Country stars to headline Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival

The biggest stars of the Irish country music scene will headline this year’s ‘Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival’ in September.

Lisa McHugh, Declan Nerney and Gerry Guthrie, will perform on the opening weekend of the festival on the 31st August to 1st September followed by Mike Denver, Derek Ryan and Cliona Hagan on the 7th and 8th September at the Marquee.

Marcus White, Managing Director of the White Hotel Group. “The country music events are now in their third year at Lisdoonvarna and have been hugely successful. They have really revitalised the festival and brought a whole new younger audience to the events. It’s really put us back on the map in a big way.”

The Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival is one of Ireland’s oldest festivals, at over 160 years old and takes place over a five week period. It attracts over 80,000 people from all over the world who come for the music, the dancing and to meet third generation matchmaker Willie Daly.

This year’s festival is jam packed with entertainment, with music and dancing in all venues in every day in September from 11am in the morning to late. The traditional dance weekends are on the 14th-16th September, 21nd -23rd September and 28th - 30th September featuring some of Ireland’s leading show bands who will play at the Hydro and Imperial Hotels.

The popular tea dances at the historic Spa Wells are back again this year between 12-2pm with Larry McEvoy and his band. The Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival kicks off on the 31st August and runs until the 30th September.

For tickets for the country music events go to www.ticketmaster.ie and for general information go to www.matchmakerireland.com