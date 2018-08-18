What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Dancing Diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, 19th August, to ‘CATRIONA’. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. The admission price of €9 includes tea & biscuits at 10pm.

A six week course in social dancing commences in The Premier Ballroom Thurles at 8.20pm on Tuesday 4th September. The six weeks course costs a total of €25. Suitable for over 18's wishing to learn the basics of The Foxtrot, Quickstep, Waltz and some novelty dances. Contact Tom Gleeson at 087-9732837.

Country music extravaganza

Louise Morrissey and friends in concert in the GAA complex in Golden takes place on

Monday 17th September. Show starts at 8pm. Special guests include Jimmy Buckley, Declan Nerney, Mick Flavin, Des Willoghby, Patrick O Sullivan, Ciaran Rosney and the Ryan Turner Band. Tickets for this event cost €25



Family fun evening and BBQ

On Saturday August 18th at Jim O' The Mill's from 6 to 9 in aid of Tipperary Heartland, a local tourism promotion group which includes Upper Limits Climbing Wall and Upperchurch Walking Trails. Food, music, duck races, skittles, bouncy castle, face painting and more.

Bagatelle

In concert at Canon Hayes Recreation Centre Tipperary on Saturday 8th September. Full Bar Facilities. Tickets (€25) on sale from Canon Hayes Centre, Danny Ryan Music Shop, Cashel Post Office.

EP Launch

Barry McLoughlin (Locklin) launches his EP 'Never Forget' on August 24 in Hickeys Bar, Thurles and plays the Crane Lane Theatre in Cork on September 27th