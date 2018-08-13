Cappamore Show packs a punch with exciting line up this weekend

Ballyvoreen will be a hive of activity once again this Saturday as thousands are expected to descend on East Limerick for the annual Cappamore Show which celebrates its 64th year in action this weekend.

Among the highlights of this year's show includes the return of the ‘Limerick Food Experience’ with a cookery demo led by the top TV chef Edward Hayden who will be putting the best of local produce to good use in front of a packed audience.

Music fans are in for a real treat with a special guest appearance from country superstar Cliona Hagan while a group from the Pauline Hynan dance school will be on hand to keep the crowds entertained. The fantastic Dermot Lyons will keep the movers and the shakers out on the dance stage for all to trip the light fantastic while the Centra GAA Sports Simulator is sure to be a big draw for GAA fans ahead of Sunday’s All Ireland showdown.

Face painting, bouncy castles and the firm fan favourite 'Pet’s Corner' will also be making a welcome return to the Cappamore Show grounds.

Over twenty craft workers and small businesses will display their wares and services in the Craft/Small Business Hall while the pet dog show will attract a large audience as local pet pooches vie for the ultimate title of Cappamore's top four legged friend.

Standards will be high over in the competitors tent with hundreds of entries anticipated in the horticulture classes, cookery and craft competitions and art and photography classes.

There will also be a best dressed section including a new section class for Best Junk Kouture outfit.

The Bonny Baby competition will also be sure to attract a crowd with two divisions for children under two years of age and children under one.

Children will also get the chance to learn how to become a Farm Safety Ambassador with Alma Jordan of Agri Kids who will give two fun, lively and interactive sessions on how to be safe and stay safe on the farm and in the countryside.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed will also be on hand at this year’s show to endorse the work of the IFA, ICMSA, Teagasc and Dairygold as part of a special forum on the fodder crisis and mental wellbeing.

The event will take place at 2pm on the main stage where the audience will be addressed by Shay Galvin Chairman of Limerick IFA, Tony Buckley former Munster and Ireland Rubgy player, Jim Woulfe CEO of Dairygold, Gerry Boyle of Teagasc.

In the Cattle Showing section, there will be almost 100 classes on show with nine different breeds and commercials over six rings with a further fifty show classes for horses, mares and foals.

Show Jumpers will compete across 15 competitions catering for registered and unregistered animals (horses and ponies).

The 64th annual Cappamore Show takes place this Saturday, August 18th at Ballyvoreen, Cappamore.

Further details are available on the show website on www.cappamoreshow.ie or by emailing info@cappamoreshow.ie