Thurles musician Locklin to release EP 'Never Forget' on August 24

Barry McLoughlin sits down with the Tipperary Star ahead of his EP launch 'Never Forget' and takes on our 60 second challenge.

Name: Barry McLoughlin

Occupation: Secondary School Teacher/ Home Tutor

From: Thurles

Education: BA (Hons) in Education, Business studies, Accountancy and Religious studies

Describe your music in three words: Upbeat/positive/melodic

How many years have you been performing: Started off doing covers in 2002, joined a band in 2005 and started writing songs from there.

Tell us about your new EP: Its a four track EP that I recorded here in Thurles with Cian Cronin at his studio in Twin Oaks. It was great because Cian offered to put down the drum tracks also and I asked a good friend of mine, Eoin Ryan, a band mate of Cians in Seskin Lane, to help out with some guitar parts and off we went. It was all very easy going because I wasn't rushing to have it done for a certain time, it was done when it was done.

What's your favourite song on Never Forget: There are elements and themes in each song that could make any one of them my favourite but because of its upbeat rock tempo its the lead single 'Never Forget'.

Most famous person you've performed in front of: I was a groomsman at a friends wedding last month up in Cavan and we went out the night after the wedding. I brought the guitar with me and we had a sing song in the pub that night. The lads from The Strypes were inside, it was their local pub apparently and they came over for a bit not really singing along but just standing there listening. I got a nod of approval off one of em anyway! I also sang in front of Fr.Joe Walsh..Legend.

Favourite band(s): Oasis/Neil Young/ Rory Gallagher/the Beatles and of course..I'm also partial to a bit of ABBA!

First concert: August 1st 1990, Feile. I actually saw a poster for the gig recently, I was 9 yrs old and went up along with my mam to see Mary Black. Madness were on after that then Chris de Burgh headlined. I remember he had dancers up on stage doing Irish dancing, then all of a shot they started stripping off. Me poor mother was mortified and sure I was in my element. I wanted to stay for one more tune but she wasn't having it!

Best on stage moment: Playing Electric Picnic in 06 and 07 with The Rumours were two special moments.

What's the biggest issue in Ireland today: For a small country we have so many, between the homelessness and all that's going down with the HSE etc. Politicians are great to talk but those in power need to realise that actions speak louder than words.

If you were President for the day: I wouldn't know what to do with meself!

Best thing about Tipperary is: Stapletons bread! But seriously my brother lives in Dublin for the last 20 plus years and every time he comes down he laments about how much he loves and misses the Stapletons loaf!

Last person you spoke to on the phone: Glossy Gleeson

Favourite album/ TV show: The Forrest Gump soundtrack, some great tunes on that..That 70's Show/ King of Queens/ Frasier

Facebook/ Twitter/ Instagram/ Snapchat: Only started using these recently, so I'm not sure

Dream festival line up and who would join you on the bill: God bless em but Tom Petty and Rory Gallagher, Foo Fighters, Jester and Seskin Lane

In 10 years I'll be: Ten years older (as Homer Simpson says...doh)

In conversation with Niamh Dillon. Locklin launches his EP 'Never Forget' on August 24 in Hickeys Bar, Thurles and plays the Crane Lane Theatre in Cork on September 27th.

To keep up to date with Locklin check him out on www.facebook.com/locklinmac, www.breakingtunes.com/locklin, www.twitter.com/locklinmac, www.instagram.com/locklinmac1,