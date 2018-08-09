What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Family fun evening and BBQ

On Saturday August 18th at Jim O' The Mill's from 6 to 9 in aid of Tipperary Heartland, a local tourism promotion group which includes Upper Limits Climbing Wall and Upperchurch Walking Trails. Food, music, duck races, skittles, bouncy castle, face painting and more.

Concert

Louise Morrissey and friends in concert in GAA Complex Golden on Monday 17th September, Tickets just €25 available in Spar shop Golden, Cashel Post Office and Danny Ryan music shop Tipperary. Huge line up of top country music stars on stage with Louise. Don't miss out, get your ticket today.

Redwood Castle Celebrates Heritage Week

Redwood Castle outside Lorrha will be holding a Seisiún Trad in the Castle on August 18th to celebrate Heritage Week 2018. They invite everyone co come and join them for an evening of music, singing, storytelling and dancing. There will be locals and some not so locals performing on the night. This event is free and family friendly. The Seisiún Trad will begin at 6pm in the main hall of the castle and will be followed by light refreshments. For more information or to get involved contact; redwoodcastleireland@gmail.com or call (087)2161475.



5KM colour fun run

Get yourself to Tipperary Race Course this Friday 10th August. Tipperary Racecourse will run their annual Charity benefit night with all proceeds from the night going to two local charities, Circle of Friends in Tipperary town and South Tipperary Hospice Movement. The event promises to be a great night out for all the family with hugely successful Irish band Little Green Cars providing live music. Tickets (€30) for this hugely popular Charity night out can be bought online at tipperaryraces.ie now. General admission on the night, and some group hospitality packages still available also on tipperaryraces.ie.



Into the Woods

Pheonix Productions presents 'Into the Woods' at the Premier Hall, Thurles from August 8th to 11th 2018 at 8pm nightly. Tickets on sale now from the box office at the Premier Hall. Booking Line: 087-944-92-44. More information online at: www.phoenixproductions.ie

Bagatelle

In concert at Canon Hayes Recreation Centre Tipperary on Saturday 8th September. Full Bar Facilities. Tickets (€25) on sale from Canon Hayes Centre, Danny Ryan Music Shop, Cashel Post Office.

Dancing Diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, 19th August, to ‘CATRIONA’. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. The admission price of €9 includes tea & biscuits at 10pm. A six weeks course in social dancing commences in The Premier Ballroom Thurles at 8.20pm on Tuesday 4th September. The six weeks course costs a total of €25. Suitable for over 18s wishing to learn the basics of The Foxtrot, Quickstep, Waltz and some novelty dances. Contact Tom Gleeson @ 087-9732837.

