Breaking: Phoenix Productions' Into the Woods opens tonight in The Premier Hall

Do yourself a favour and indulge in a real summer treat this week by booking tickets for Phoenix Productions twentieth annual show - Into the Woods - which opens in The Premier Hall this evening (Wednesday) and continues until Saturday evening.

This outstanding production will certainly attract people to The Premier Hall and the advice to prospective theatre goers is to book tickets well in advance at 087 9449244 to ensure that you secure the seat you want.

This is a show for the whole family and there are great deals on offer to ensure that everybody who wishes to see the show can do so.



A scene from the show with Katie Taylor as the Witch leading the line.

The cast and chorus have been working extremely hard in rehearsal for this show and there is real excitement amongst the troupe as they await opening night. Their dress rehearsals have been completed and all is in readiness for Into the Woods which is coming to Thurles for the first time.

Producer Gerard O'Brien, Director Debbie Kiernan, Musical Director David Wray, Musical Associate Michael Young, and Production Manager Eamonn B Shanahan are really looking forward to letting the cast loose on stage and allowing their many talents to shine, having enjoyed a very productive and fruitful few months in their company getting ready for these few very special days.

Stephen Sondheim's famous show will go down a real treat in Thurles, with a beautiful melodic score underpinning the age old fairytale and a plethora of characters - make sure you get to see it.

Break a leg guys.