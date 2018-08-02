60 seconds with....Phoenix Productions star Katie Taylor
Katie Taylor, star of Phoenix Productions 'Into the Woods'
Ahead of a four night run at the Premier Hall, the Tipperary Star caught up with Katie Taylor, one of the stars from the cast of Phoenix Productions 'Into the Woods'.
Name: Katie Taylor
Education: Scoil Angela primary school and Ursuline Secondary School
Favourite song: Sultans of Swing - Dire Straits
Top TV series: Brooklyn nine-nine
What do you want to study after school: Hopefully Drama and theatre studies in Cork School of Music
Ultimate duet partner: George Michael
Favourite musical: Parade -Jason Robert Brown
Dream Role: Kim - Miss Saigon
Last person I spoke to on the phone: Rachel Butler
Three things to bring to a desert island: A Hurley, peanut butter and my dog Bonnie
Why should the public go see Into the Woods: It is a musical for all ages with a really interesting story line. The characters are so colourful and many beautiful musical moments are featured throughout. People should come to support the talented young people of Thurles and the hard work they have put in all summer.
Best thing about Tipperary: Denis O’Reillys beef burgers
Most famous Tipperary person I’ve met: Mary Rose McNally
In conversation with Niamh Dillon. Katie Taylor plays the role of the Witch in the spellbinding 'Into the Woods' at the Premier Hall from August 8th to 11th.
