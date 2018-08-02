60 seconds with....Phoenix Productions star Katie Taylor

Ahead of a four night run at the Premier Hall, the Tipperary Star caught up with Katie Taylor, one of the stars from the cast of Phoenix Productions 'Into the Woods'.

Name: Katie Taylor



Education: Scoil Angela primary school and Ursuline Secondary School

Favourite song: Sultans of Swing - Dire Straits



Top TV series: Brooklyn nine-nine



What do you want to study after school: Hopefully Drama and theatre studies in Cork School of Music

Ultimate duet partner: George Michael



Favourite musical: Parade -Jason Robert Brown



Dream Role: Kim - Miss Saigon



Last person I spoke to on the phone: Rachel Butler



Three things to bring to a desert island: A Hurley, peanut butter and my dog Bonnie



Why should the public go see Into the Woods: It is a musical for all ages with a really interesting story line. The characters are so colourful and many beautiful musical moments are featured throughout. People should come to support the talented young people of Thurles and the hard work they have put in all summer.

Best thing about Tipperary: Denis O’Reillys beef burgers



Most famous Tipperary person I’ve met: Mary Rose McNally



In conversation with Niamh Dillon. Katie Taylor plays the role of the Witch in the spellbinding 'Into the Woods' at the Premier Hall from August 8th to 11th.