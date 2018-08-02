What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Dancing diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, the 5th of August, to ‘DERMOT LYONS’. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. The admission price of €9 includes tea and biscuits.

Tea Dance

Tea Dance in Drombane Hall on this Friday 3rd August. Music by Dermot Lyons from 9pm to 12. All are welcome.

Milford Hospice Annual Harvest Fair

This year the Milford Hospice Annual Harvest Fair celebrates its 33rd anniversary and is scheduled for Sunday 2nd September at the University of Limerick. There will be a fun filled programme of activities and entertainment. Items such as plants, homemade cakes, bottles for bottle stall, Wheel of Fortune will be accepted on the day only. Other goods such as toys, fancy goods and new this year will be designer good quality saleable handbags and scarves are being accepted at the Hospice from 20th August 2018. Further details, contact the Fundraising Office on 061485859/ 485860.

Bagatelle - 40 Years of Original Music

In concert at Canon Hayes Recreation Centre Tipperary on Saturday 8th September. Full Bar Facilities. Tickets Now on Sale €25 from Canon Hayes Centre, Danny Ryan Music Shop, Cashel Post Office. Unmissable night! Show 8.30pm.

Aslan

Aslan play the GAA Complex Golden on August Bank holiday weekend on Saturday August 4th. Tickets €20.

Teddy Bear's Picnic fundraiser for playground in Mullinahone

Come and enjoy a morning of fun, friends and fluffy toys in aid of the wonderful playground in Mullinahone on Saturday August 11th from 10.30am to 12 noon. Any donations of cakes/ treats and goodies for the bake sale will be welcomed and much appreciated.

Children of Eden

Tipperary Excel Youth Theatre are in rehearsal for their forthcoming production of Children of Eden, which will run from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th August. Tickets are now on sale at the Excel Box office in Tipperary Town (062) 80520.

PJ Murrihy and guests live iGlengoole

PJ Murrihy and guests live in concert at Buddy's Shed Glengoole on Saturday 4th August at 8pm. Tickets €10. Tel 087-7500710