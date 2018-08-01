Date set for Milford Hospice Annual Harvest Fair

This year the Milford Hospice Annual Harvest Fair celebrates its 33rd anniversary and is scheduled for Sunday 2nd September at the University of Limerick.

There will be a fun filled programme of activities and entertainment. Items such as plants, homemade cakes, bottles for bottle stall, Wheel of Fortune will be accepted on the day only.

Other goods such as toys, fancy goods and new this year will be designer good quality saleable handbags and scarves are being accepted at the Hospice from 20th August 2018. Further details, contact the Fundraising Office on 061485859/ 485860.