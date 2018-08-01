Teddy Bear's Picnic fundraiser for playground in Mullinahone

Come and enjoy a morning of fun, friends and fluffy toys in aid of the wonderful playground in Mullinahone on Saturday August 11th.

Sample delicious cakes and popcorn at the cake sale, take part in a jelly bean counting competition, get your face painted and most importantly play till your hearts content.

The Teddy Bears Picnic takes place on Saturday 11th August from 10.30am to 12 noon.

Any donations of cakes/ treats and goodies for the bake sale will be welcomed and much appreciated.