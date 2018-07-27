What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Social Dancing in Clogheen

As part of this year's Community Council's August Bank holiday Festival, Social Dancing will take place in St Paul's Centre on Saturday 4th of August. Doors open at 9pm until 12:15am. Refreshments served. Music will be by the brilliant Muriel O’Connor and Fran Curry. Admission €10 with free raffle. A great night's dancing guaranteed.

Family Fun Day

Dualla Ploughing Association Annual Threshing and Field Day will take place on Sunday, 5th August. All proceeds from the day go to charity.

Children of Eden

Tipperary Excel Youth Theatre are in rehearsal for their forthcoming production of Children of Eden, which will run from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th August. Tickets are now on sale at the Excel Box office in Tipperary Town (062) 80520.

Clonmel Jive Weeekend

Get on your dancing shoes this July 27-29 for the Tipperary's premier Jive Weekend in the Clonmel Park Hotel. Tickets €50 for full weekend.

Glove making exhibition

The history of glove making exhibition runs in the Excel Tipperary town until mid- August.



Into the Woods

Phoenix Productions is delighted to present their 2018 summer production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The story follows a number of well-known fairytale characters as they venture into the woods in the hope of achieving their wishes. Show takes place August 8th to 11th 2018, 8pm at Premier Hall, Thurles. Tickets on sale from Monday July 30th. Box Office: Premier Hall | Booking Line: 087-944-92-44. More information online at: www.phoenixproductions.ie

Where Does the River Go?

Children's entertainment suitable for ages 2-4 in Nenagh Arts Centre on July 27. This multi sensory, participatory performance, with original music and puppetry is created especially for young children by Joanna Williams, Little Bigtop as part of her Artist in Residence at Nenagh Arts Centre in collaboration with Julie Tiernan. This is a 'pay what you like' performance and a contribution can be made at the end of the show. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, the 5th of August, to ‘DERMOT LYONS’. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. The admission price of €9 includes tea and biscuits.