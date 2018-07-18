Poet Stephen James Smith adds Tipperary date to new tour

Acclaimed writer, poet and performer Stephen James Smith has just announced a 14 date tour ahead of the forthcoming release of his debut book of poetry entitled 'Fear Not' this November, including an appearance at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles.

The release of the highly anticipated collection of Stephen's Poetic works will see him take to the road for a subsequent 14 date live 'My Ireland' tour with special guest Enda Reilly kicking off at the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny November 7th and The Source Arts Centre on November 8th.

To date, Stephen’s poetry videos have amassed over 2.5 million views online.

In 2017 he was commissioned by St. Patrick’s Festival to write a new poem as a “celebratory narrative” of Ireland. The resultant piece ‘My Ireland’ is accompanied by a short film by Director Myles O’Reilly, arranged and mixed by Conor O’Brien (Villagers), with music by Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Loah, Saint Sister, Eithne Ní Chatháin (aka Inni-K) and Ye Vagabonds.

It has been viewed over 300,000 times online and was screened at London Film Festival in Trafalgar Square. The poem was in many ways a follow on from Smith’s previous poetry video Dublin You Are, which itself clocked up in excess of 250k views. Stephen also recently performed as special guest for Eddie Vedder at Dublin's 3Arena and alongside Ed Sheeran, Loah and many more at The London Irish Centre, Stephen has performed at high profile events and festivals such as the Electric Picnic, Other Voices, the National Concert Hall, the Abbey Theatre (Noble Call) and Vicar Street (alongside Oscar winner Glen Hansard and Colm Mac Con Iomaire) and further afield at the London Palladium, the Oscar Wilde Awards in LA, Glastonbury, George Town Literary Festival (ML) and other events in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Iowa, Montreal, Ottawa, Bangkok, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Utrecht, Ljubljana and Warsaw.

In 2012 he was invited to perform for the Irish Olympic team in London.

Stephen has been conducting poetry workshops in secondary schools around Ireland for a number of years and was recently announced as an Artist in Residence with Dunamaise Arts Centre and Laois Arts Office, where he will develop the first ever Laois Spoken Word Project for young people in the county.

His poetry is included on the syllabus at Western Connecticut State University and his work has been translated into Irish, Spanish, Slovenian, Polish, Dutch and Italian.