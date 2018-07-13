Tipperary Going Out Guide: what's on in your local area

Creative Minds Productions bring the Broadway hit Sister Act the Musical to the White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel from 23rd of July to 27th July. Tickets on sale from July 10 in the White Memorial Theatre for €15.



Clonacody Music Festival

Clonacody 18 will take place this coming July 14th and 15th in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and The Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association. A weekend ticket is €30, individual concerts are €20 and a family pass for the Sunday afternoon is just 20 euro. All kids go free. To book tickets contact 087 2491228 or Clonacody House for more details.



Garth Brooks Tribute Band

Europe's number one Garth Brooks Tribute Band Trevor Smith & Friends in Low Places are coming to Hayes Hotel, Thurles on Saturday July 21st.

Tickets €15 on sale now on eventbrite.ie

Tommy Tiernan

Tommy Tiernan brings his Work in Progress tour to The Source Arts Centre, Thurles this August Friday, 3. Tickets €22.



Cut Loose

A stellar lineup of artists including Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan and Louise Morrissey are set to return to Holycross on July 15th for the annual Cut Loose country music festival. U12's go free once accompanied by an adult. Tickets €20 available from tickets.ie

Metalfest in templemore

Ireland’s top metal acts are on route to Templemore this summer for the annual Metalfest event on Saturday, August 4th in The Old Malt House, Main Street, Templemore. The event is open to all ages however ID will be required. Doors open at 12pm. Tickets €10.



Feile Classical

CWB.ie in association with Live at Semple Stadium proudly presents Féile Classical. Tickets from €49.50, plus charges, are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.ie



Down and Out in Cashel

Cashel Arts Festival will host Down and Out in Paris and London as part of its lineup of events for September. It tells the story of a man drifting through life in 1920’s Paris scraping by in dead-end jobs and generally soaking up the rich underbelly of Parisian life. This powerful performance from Phelim Drew brings Orwell’s classic to the stage with humour, empathy and wit.” Brú Ború, Thursday, September 20 at 8.15pm.; €16; www.cashelartsfestival.com or Brú Ború, ph: 062-61122 / www.bruboru.ie