What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Dancing Diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, 8th of July, to ‘MONTANA’. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Admission price is €9 and includes tea and biscuits. Enjoy the dance or just come and listen to the music in one of the best dance floors in the country.

Holycross FC Night at the Dogs

Due to the current very high temperatures and for the welfare of the dogs the Irish Greyhound Board cancelled racing in Thurles last Saturday. As a result the ‘Night at the Dogs’ has been rescheduled and will now take place this Saturday July 7th. All tickets will be valid for the new date.

Cut Loose

A stellar lineup of artists including Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan and Louise Morrissey are set to return to Holycross on July 15th for the annual Cut Loose country music festival. U12's go free once accompanied by an adult. Tickets €20 available from tickets.ie.

Sister Act

Creative Minds Productions bring the Broadway hit Sister Act the Musical to The White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel from 23rd of July to 27th. Tickets will be on sale in The White Memorial Theatre from July 10th at a price of €15.

Metalfest in Templemore

Ireland’s top metal acts are on route to Templemore this summer for the annual Metalfest event on Saturday, August 4th in The Old Malt House, Main Street, Templemore. The event is open to all ages however ID will be required. Doors open at 12pm. Tickets €10.

Feile Classical

CWB.ie in association with Live at Semple Stadium proudly presents Féile Classical. Tickets from €49.50, plus charges, are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.ie

Summer Camp

A creative Arts and Crafts Summer Camp will take place in St Marys Convent NS in Nenagh from July 7th to 13th and also in Cloughjordan at the MacDonagh Museum from July 17th until 19th. Further information from Aksana at 087-1941846.

Ossory Agricultural Show

The annual Ossory Agricultural Show will be held this year on Sunday 22nd July at the Showgrounds, Coolfin, Rathdowney