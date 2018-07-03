Timmy Creed brings powerful new show 'Spliced' to Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

From one of the country's most exciting new writers Timmy Creed comes SPLICED a hard-hitting, honest and brave account of mental health, anxiety and finding one's identity live at this years Clonmel Junction Arts Festival.

This new multi-disciplinary collaboration written and performed by Creed, with David Mathúna (visual artist), Chris Somers (composer), and directed by Gina Moxley, shines a light on the fragility of the sportsman behind the mask, and begins a conversation about identity and mental health in the GAA.

Timmy is contemplating his 21 years playing GAA, and what that means for him. SPLICED is a raw, visceral account of his struggle to become an individual outside the institution that raised him. He is celebrating and questioning it. Can we talk about mental health, self-expression and masculinity in a GAA context? SPLICED provides these conversations out in the air in the very grounds Timmy trained in.

“SPLICED deals with my own personal journey through the GAA over the course of 21 years in Cork,” explains writer and performer Timmy Creed.

“My encounters with major levels of anxiety, trying to play the part of the ‘GAA man’, and coming to terms with how to deal with all of that drove me to make SPLICED. This show is raw, doesn’t hold back, and speaks to young GAA men who might be struggling with their own mental health or trying to really be who they are.”

SPLICED, presented by Chalk It Down Productions, takes place outdoors in St. Mary’s GAA Hurling Grounds as part of the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival 2018. This 60-minute nail biting game of play is not to be missed. The show runs Thursday July 5th and Friday July 6th, 2018. Tickets are €15 with a concession of €12 and are available from www.junctionfestival.com