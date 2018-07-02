Clonacody House set for another brilliant charity weekend of music this July

Following ‘Clonacody ’17’, the fantastic musical weekend at Clonacody House Fethard last July, would be a hard task.

However, the scene is set for an equally enjoyable reprise. Clonacody 18 will take place this coming July 14th and 15th in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and The Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

A fantastic lineup of singers and musicians is set to enthrall us once again with a beautiful selection of songs and music. Saturday Night the 14th will see Derek Ryan and Welsh tenor Ryan Morgan give us a ‘Moonlight Serenade’ set on the lawns of Clonacody House overlooked by Slievenamon. Ryan and Derek will deliver an array of popular hits, swing and easy listening classics. They will be accompanied by Pat Marnane, Mary Rose McNally, Ailbe Grace and Colm Hanrahan.

On Sunday the 15th from 2pm will be a ‘Family Fun Day’ and picnic with a host of free children's activities. There will be live music throughout the day with a special appearance by Limerick piper Matt Bashford. Generous helpings of ice-cream, face painting, bouncy castles and much more are all on the menu.

You are invited to bring your own picnic to all events but there will be plenty of refreshments available throughout the weekend including artisan burgers, a particular highlight from last year will be on the menu once again. Also making a very welcome return will be the delicious street food supplied by Befanis. You can wash it all down with a cold drink from the full bar service on hand too.

Sunday night from 7.30 is a treat for all musical lovers ‘The Clonacody Proms’, the very best of Rodgers and Hammerstein starring ‘The Two And A Half Tenors’ and very special guests Deirdre Ryan and Sarah-Ellen Murphy. All your favourite songs from The Sound Of Music, Carousel, South Pacific, Oklahoma, The King And I and more. A live band lead by Mary Rose McNally will accompany this magnificent gathering of some of Ireland’s finest voices.

Pic: Derek Ryan

A weekend ticket is €30, individual concerts are €20 and a family pass for the Sunday afternoon is just 20 euro. All kids go free. You can phone 087 2491228 or Clonacody House for more details or to book your tickets.

Clonacody House is a brilliantly kept secret. The setting is magnificent, surpassed only by the welcome and the relaxed atmosphere. Do come along to this wonderful event, if it is anything like last year’s you will not be disappointed, it was just magical.