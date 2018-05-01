BellX1, Great Limerick Run and BBQ cook off at Riverfest 2018

Over 85,000 people are predicted to descend on the banks of the Shannon in Limerick this May Bank Holiday weekend for the annual Riverfest celebrations.

This years festival, now in its 14th year, features high-octane water activities, fireworks display, a BBQ cook-off, celebrations of food and fashion, outdoor and indoor concerts and, of course, the Bon Secours Hospital Great Limerick Run.

Among the major new attractions this year will be the the Seabreacher Shark – a dare-devil ride all the way from Queenstown, New Zealand. This 18ft ‘shark-craft’ can travel at speeds of up to 80km per hour, soar 18ft high out of the water, dip up to 5ft under the water, do side rolls and doughnuts. Water based activities for the Limerick Strand Hotel Riverfest on the Shannon will also involve a free Double Zipline across the Shannon, Water Zorbing, Kayaking, and a social swim.

At quayside there will be annual favourites such as The Riverfestival Village, Fashion Friday at Arthur’s Quay hosted by stylist Celia Holman-Lee and not forgetting concerts by Jack L on Saturday night and Bell X1 at the stunning King John’s Castle.

Sunday’s Bon Secours Hospital Great Limerick Run is another of the top features of the weekend, drawing an anticipated 13,000 people for three events – the full marathon, half marathon and 6 mile. For more info see www.greatlimerickrun.com