Swashbuckling fun at the Excel as Pirates of Penzance hits Tipperary town

This year, Tipperary Musical Society return to their roots with a performance of Pirates of Penzance, a traditional comic operetta of Gilbert & Sullivan. Set in Cornwall in the 1800s, this musical is packed full of bumbling policemen, fair maidens and – of course – a band of mischievous but sentimental pirates.

Pirates of Penzance holds a special place in the history of Tipperary Musical Society. After forming as a choral society in 1944, Pirates was the first ever show performance by the society, and has since been staged in 1982 and 1992. This time, Pirates of Penzance will take to the Tipperary Excel stage from 12th – 17th March 2018.

Pic: Sergeant of Police (Aidan O Connell) takes on the mighty Pirate King (John Murphy)

Sinéad O Donovan will take to the stage as the beautiful and spirited Mabel, with Emmet Donlan as Frederic, the noble pirate trainee who falls in love with Mabel, but is torn between his sense of duty and his fair maiden.

Cathal O Donoghue makes a brilliant return to the Tipperary stage as the Major General, while the powerful John Murphy, another familiar face to Tipperary Musical Society, stars as the Pirate King. This pair guarantees to have the audience crying with laughter with their tongue-in-cheek interpretations of the arch-rivals. Jack Sharpe takes on the role of Samuel, the Pirate King’s lieutenant.

The multi-talented Deirdre Ryan takes to the stage as Ruth, a pirate maid-of-all-work, who harbours a love for Frederic, and feels betrayed when he chooses the young Mabel instead. As Sergeant of Police, Aidan O Connell is tasked with leading the bumbling squad of policemen.

Olwyn Grogan, Siobhán Scanlon and Alma Quinn star as the lively, sassy trio of Edith, Kate and Isabel, three of Major General Stanley’s daughters. Each with their own unique personality, these daughters are both shocked and enthralled by the arrival of the infamous Pirates of Penzance.

PIC: Pirate King (John Murphy), young pirate apprentice Frederic (Emmet Donlan) and nursemaid turned pirate, Ruth (Deirdre Ryan)

Michael O Donoghue makes a return as Director, with Helen Colbert as Musical Director and Miriam Ball as Choreographer. This year, Tuesday March 13th will be the Charity Night, with a percentage of box office proceeds being donated to Tipperary Town Autism Support Group. Tipperary Musical Society would like to extend their thanks to Great National Ballykisteen Hotel for generous rehearsal spaces, and to all their sponsors and patrons, to whom they credit the success and longevity of the society.

Tickets go on sale at Tipperary Excel on Monday February 26th. Call 062 80520. Pirates of Penzance runs from Monday 12th – Saturday 17th March.