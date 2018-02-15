What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Fr Mathew Players present THEM

It's that time of year again, The Fr Mathew Players, New Inn, are taking to the stage with this years production of 'THEM' By Tom Coffey, Wed 21st - Sun 25th Feb nightly at 8pm, concessions for all Wednesday tickets €10- Tickets for the remaining nights €15- We last performed this play 10 years ago so this is the 10th anniversary of it, Some of the original cast are involved again, just a quick note that might be interesting to some and it will be staged in New Inn Community Centre. Tickets From The Shop New Inn, Friary Pharmacy Cashel or Eileen on 087 6334381

Stella by Starlight

Cloughjordan Drama Group will launch this years production 'Stella by Starlight' written by Bernard Farrell on Friday 23rd February in the Parochial Hall.

Dollys West Kitchen

The Forge Players will perform the Frank McGuinness play Dolly West’s Kitchen at Brú Ború, Cashel on this Friday night, February 16th at 8pm.

Upperchurch Drombane Parish Social

On Saturday 24th February in the Anner Hotel. Music by Silver Dollar. Tickets €30.00 available now in local shops, pubs, Childcare Centre, Margaret Bourke 0872185570, Teresa Bourke 0871034243 & Maura Quinlan 0868249320.

Charity Concert

A great night of music and entertainment is set for the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday 16th February when The Pearly Whites, The Waheys and Supersoul Machine play in aid of suicide awareness charity C-SAW and the South Tipperary Autism Awareness Group. Doors open at 8.30pm and music begins at 9.30pm. Finger food on the night. Tickets cost €15.

Wyvern Lingo in Concert

Wicklow band Wyvern Lingo keep on moving ahead of the pack and you have the chance to see this stunning band live at the Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday March 10. Tickets €15/ €10. Time: 8pm

Sandy Kelly performs Patsy Cline

This wonderful nostalgic show brings the audience on a trip down memory lane to hear the music and a little insight into the life of one of the greatest female singers that ever lived - Patsy Cline. On Thursday March 15 at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles. Tickets €25.

The Fureys play Nenagh

As part of their 40th Anniversary tour, Irish Legends, the Fureys perform at Nenagh Arts Centre for a great night of music, songs and stories. Hear them sing their timeless classics including ‘I will love you’, ‘When you were sweet 16’ and ‘Red rose café’. On Friday 16th February at 8pm. Tickets €25 (plus €1 Booking Fee)

Aslan frontman plays intimate show in Cashel

Christy Dignam and Joe Jewell, Aslan’s lead guitarist and songwriter bring their very special and intimate acoustic show to Brú Ború Theatre Cashel for one special night on Saturday 24th March. This show features many of Aslan’s best-known songs, classic covers and new material. Tickets €25. Unreserved seating

Comedy

Pat Shortt heads to Roscrea

Pat Shortt returns to the Rackett Hall, Roscrea on Friday March 16 with his latest laugh out loud show. Call (0)505 21748 for ticket info