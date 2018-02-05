Sean Nos dancing classes in Nenagh

Sean nos dancing returns to Ballycommon Community Centre on Thursdays at 8am. For more information, contact Olive on 086-3764479.

Meanwhile, Nenagh Dancing Club is holding beginners nights in Nenagh CBS sports hall every Tuesday between 8pm and 10.30pm, with lessons for improvers at the same times on Wednesdays.

After 10 or 12 lessons, participants can expect to dance a basic foxtrot, quickstep, waltz and jive.

For more information, contact 087-4178311