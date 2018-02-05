Open auditions for JW Production's Mr Carter

This Sunday in the Clonmel Park Hotel, JW Productions will host open auditions for main roles and chorus members for their upcoming world premiere of Mr Carter.

Mr Carter is a brand new tap dance extravaganza which will feature choreography by a much loved West End star to be revealed at a later date.

JW Productions are looking for aspiring stage stars who can sing, dance and most of all have lots of fun learning new dance styles.

Auditions start at 10am and anyone who wishes to take part is asked to prepare a song of their choosing and be 'dressed to impress' for this 40's style musical. All auditionee's must be over 16. Mr Carter will premiere in the Abymill Theatre, Fethard in May.

If you would like to book an audition slot text (087)2345760 or email mrcarterthemusical@gmail.com. For more information contact www.mrcarterthemusical.weebly.com