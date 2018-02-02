Limerick's Emma Langford plays The Washerwoman

Niamh Dillon

Reporter:

Niamh Dillon

Email:

niamh.dillon@tipperarystar.ie

Emma Langford

Limerick singer songwriter Emma Langford plays a double headline gig alongside Sara Ryan in the Washerwoman in Ballina on Friday 2, February.

Following the success of Langford's self-titled EP in 2016, she returned with her debut album, ‘Quiet Giant’ in the latter half of 2017 to rave reviews. 