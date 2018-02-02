Limerick's Emma Langford plays The Washerwoman
Limerick singer songwriter Emma Langford plays a double headline gig alongside Sara Ryan in the Washerwoman in Ballina on Friday 2, February.
Following the success of Langford's self-titled EP in 2016, she returned with her debut album, ‘Quiet Giant’ in the latter half of 2017 to rave reviews.
Anybody around Tipperary tomorrow, this gig will knock your socks off in a nice way. And we will probably give you back your socks on your way out, no panic.— Sara Ryan (@Sararyanmusic) February 2, 2018
