Huge crowds expected for Spring Fest Social Dance in Cahir

Social dancers and all those ‘young at heart’ are encouraged to dust off those dancing shoes and quick step it to Cahir this February for the ‘Spring Fest Social Dance and a Chance of Romance’ event in aid of St. Joseph’s Foundation Charleville.

Organisers say the event will be a night of “fun, friendship and dancing” that may even lead to a romance or two, with lively music provided by local bands for waltzing and jiving into the early hours.

The event takes place on the 10th of February in Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

All proceeds raised on the night will go to St. Joseph's Foundation Charleville which caters for adults and children with intellectual disabilities. Music on the night will be provided by The Fogues and New Vintage along with a DJ till late. Event is strictly over 22’s. Tickets cost €10 and are available by contacting Claire on 087 9169296 or Eddie on 087 4138804.