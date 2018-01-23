What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

What's On: Dancing Diary

Dancing in Dunkerrin

The monthly dance at Dunkerrin Community Centre Co. Offaly takes place this Saturday 27th. January. Dancing 9-12. Music by. Sam. O. Doherty. Adm. €9 Refreshments and Raffle on the night. All welcome.

Premier Ballroom

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night to ‘CATRIONA’. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Social dance lessons commence on Tuesday the 6th of February in The Premier Ballroom at 8.20pm. This is a six weeks course costing €25. Contact Tom Gleeson at 087-9732837.

Michael English

Catch Michael English and his band at the Rackett Hall, Roscrea on Saturday 3 February. Doors open at 9pm.

What's On: Music

Jake Carter

Watch singing sensation and Dancing with the Stars fave Jake Carter at the Rackett Hall Roscrea on Saturday 27 January, 2018. Show starts at 8pm and doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets €18 plus booking fee.

John Spillane in Concert

John Spillane is one of Ireland’s most popular entertainers. He always delivers a wonderful show. A gifted songwriter, storyteller and broadcaster John pops up regularly on television. John will start 2018 with a bang and another night to remember in Crocanoir on Saturday 3rd Feb. at 8pm.

The Fureys play Nenagh

As part of their 40th Anniversary tour, Irish Legends, the Fureys perform at Nenagh Arts Centre for a great night of music, songs and stories. Hear them sing their timeless classics including ‘I will love you’, ‘When you were sweet 16’ and ‘Red rose café’. On Friday 16th February at 8pm. Tickets €25 (plus €1 Booking Fee)

Aslan frontman plays intimate show in Cashel

Christy Dignam and Joe Jewell, Aslan’s lead guitarist and songwriter bring their very special and intimate acoustic show to Brú Ború Theatre Cashel for one special night on Saturday 24th March. This show features many of Aslan’s best-known songs plus some classic covers and new material. Early booking advisable. Tickets €25. Unreserved seating

Sandy Kelly performs Patsy Cline

Tom Kelly Promotions presents Sandy Kelly as Patsy Cline. This wonderful nostalgic show brings the audience on a trip down memory lane to hear the music and a little insight into the life of one of the greatest female singers that ever lived. At The Source Arts Centre on Thursday 15 March. Tickets €25. Show 8pm.

What's On: Arts

Fr Mathew Players present 'Them'

The Fr Mathew Players present 'Them' from Wednesday, February 21, to Sunday, February 25, nightly at 8pm. The group performed this sell-out play 10 years ago and with a tweak here and there are bringing it to life once again, under the direction of producer Tom Fitzgerald. This promises to be a show to remember and tickets will be on sale from usual outlets in the coming weeks.

Blithe Spirit

Thurles Drama Group present the sparkling comedy Blithe Spirit for a five night run at The Source Arts Centre Thurles. From Monday 19 February to Saturday 24 February. Tickets €15/ €10 conc. Patrons are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.