Call for Tipperary musicians to take on Le Crunch song challenge

The hunt is on for Ireland’s greatest cover version as the Le Crunch Apple of My Eye returns for another nationwide search.

Last year Nenagh based band Slow Sea's earned their spot in the final and now the search is on to find the next Tipperary band to take up the mantle. Having established itself as one of Ireland’s most popular song contests, thousands of promising Irish musicians have entered the competition since its inception in 2013, many of whom have continued on to aspiring careers in the music industry, such as Stephanie Rainey, Hvmmingbird and Brave Giant.

The Le Crunch Apple of My Eye contest asks musicians from all over Ireland to choose and record their favourite cover version and send it to JOE.ie, where a panel of industry judges will select a Top Ten from all entrants. This will be whittled down to a Top 5, who will be asked to perform their track live at Dublin’s iconic venue Whelan’s at a National Final in March.

The judges for this year’s competition include one of this country’s finest frontwomen, Jess Kavanagh from BARQ, rising singer songwriter Jack O’Rourke and JOEshow presenter, Paddy McKenna. Along with a cash prize of €1500, the winner will also be guaranteed a slot at one of Ireland’s best music events next summer – Indiependence Music & Arts Festival.

During the competition, JOE will host a live audition for a number of artists that will be filmed by its production team.



“I’m very excited to judge another year of this competition,” said Paddy McKenna. I’m really looking forward to discovering new talent and showcasing it to a much wider Irish audience. We can’t wait to hear what is out there and during the competition we’ll be hosting some of the best songs and videos on JOE and Her”.



Musicians are asked to record their favourite cover version (on video or MP3) and to enter the competition through JOE.ie. For more information www.ouitolecrunchmusic.com