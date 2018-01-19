Ryan Sheridan and Ronan Nolan team up for Thurles date on March 3
Irish hitmaker Ryan Sheridan has teamed up with Ronan Nolan for a fast and furious, live acoustic tour this Spring, stopping by The Source Arts Centre on March 3.
With a headline tour now booked for the US, the acoustic duo are writing, rehearsing and perfecting the new touring show. This is indeed a spectacle; a dynamic, energetic, acoustic performance from two born entertainers.
At The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday 3 March. Tickets €20. Show 9pm.
