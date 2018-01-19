Upperchurch concert in aid of the North Tipperary Irish Kidney Association

A musical feast in the hills of Upperchurch will take place in Pa's Bar on Saturday 27th January at 8pm. The concert is in aid of North Tipperary's Irish Kidney Association .

Teresa Hyland Corbett, who works at the dialysis unit in the University Hospital Limerick, is organising the concert and has invited her friend French Blues and Jazz performer Jean Marie Guyard to play at the concert. Eoin Ryan Anthony, from Tipp band Seskin Lane and Claire Hyland, along with local musicians will also perform on the night.

It promises to be a diverse and entertaining evening of music and song in Upperchurch. An informal gathering where wonderful local and visiting musicians will share their talents. The night promises to be a rich musical experience.

All raffle donations will support the North Tipperary's Irish Kidney Association branch. There will be an Irish Kidney Association info stand on the night with information on kidney donations and living donor transplants.

The concert starts at 8pm in Pa's Bar. Finger food served. All are welcome so bring a friend or two.