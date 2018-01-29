Gardai appeal for witnesses in Tipp Town burglary

Gardai in Tipperary town are continuing investigations into the burglary of a home in the Springfield area of the town last week in which a sum of money and jewellery were stolen.

The property was forced open through the rear of the premises, and a large number of items were stolen including pieces of jewellery, tools and an amount of cash, including a number of Australian Dollars.

The house was reportedly burgled sometime between Monday, 22 January and Wednesday 24.

Gardai are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual in the area between the dates in question, or for anyone who may have any information to contact them at Tipperary town garda station on 062 51212.