Thurles Camera Club take a trip to Kilkenny city

Last Wednesday night the 24th of October we were out and about in Kilkenny City for some Night Photography. The weather was lovely and we got some cracking shots and long exposures of Kilkenny Castle's reflections on the River Nore. Members also got in a bit of street photography and some light trails from the passing cars. And some of our beginners hopefully picked up some tips from the more experienced members who were only happy to help them out on the night as we are all learning from each other.

We had our photos on display this week in A.I.B Bank Thurles which got great feedback from people who didn't even know the club exists. So a big thank you to A.I.B Thurles for displaying them and also Thurles Credit Union who had them up for us last week. Also we would like to thank Tipp FM and Tipp Mid West Radio for giving us a mention about the photos being on display. We had loads of help to get the prints up so a big thanks to Club Members who made it happen on the day Eileen Quinlan (Chairperson), John O'Loughlin, Jim Troy, Paddy Loughnane & Jerry Loughnane.

We have no meeting this Wednesday night the 31st as everyone will be busy with Halloween night so we will be returning Wednesday 7th November where we will have Photographer Roseanne Baume giving a talk on her FIPF panel which is sure to be a great night so all are welcome.

Keep up to date on our club website www.thurlescameraclub.com & also by following Thurles Camera Club on Facebook & Instagram.

We hold our weekly meetings every Wednesday at 8.30pm in Hayes Hotel, new members always welcome.