Eamonn B. Shanahan’s ‘Beauty is Truth, Truth Beauty’ exhibition at Thurles Library

Eamonn B. Shanahan’s ‘Beauty is Truth, Truth Beauty’, Tuesday 6 November, Thurles Library

‘Beauty is truth, truth beauty’, a lucid whisper echoed from John Keats is an underlining concept throughout the collection of Eamonn B. Shanahan’s three-year portfolio of oil and acrylic paintings, which goes on display in Thurles Library during the month of November.

All twenty-one paintings are titled with emotive adjectives; each painting subconsciously discovers one’s inner psyche, their battle with emotions and the relationship constructs between others and themselves. He aims to immerse the viewer’s personal experience, their interaction with the entities, their ambiguous narrative, colours and textures.

The exhibition will be launched in The Gallery, Thurles Library on Tuesday, 6 November at 6.30pm.