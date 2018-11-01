Learn about the Apollo 11 moon landing as part of Tipperary Festival of Science

Let’s Go to The Moon! – Apollo 11, Friday 2 November

To launch the Tipperary Festival of Science a workshop entitled ‘LET’S GO TO THE MOON - APOLLO 11’ will be held in Thurles Library, on Friday 2 November.

The workshop will includes an interactive presentation about the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, a drawing session locating the landing spot of Apollo 11 on the moon, and videos from the NASA Apollo Missions.

The workshop times are 11am-12pm and 12.30pm-1.30pm, and are suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Please note that they must be accompanied by an adult. To book this free event call Thurles Library at 0761 066 131.