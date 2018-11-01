Tipperary brothers run Dublin Marathon for their sister and the Irish Cancer Society

Four Quinn brothers from Holycross ran the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon 2018 at the weekend in support of the Irish Cancer Society.

Their goal was to raise as much funds as possible for Irish Cancer. This is very close to their heart given their sister Edel is terminal with multiple myeloma, yet through the help of this organisation she battles bravely not to let it beat her. Edel is very well known is the community having worked for many years with “Inclusive Opportunities” in Thurles before being struck down with this illness.

It is certainly a record to have four brothers from the same family in Holycross to run the marathon, if not Tipperary itself. The brothers ran very well in the marathon with some impressive times. Billy (3hrs 23 mins), Michael (3hrs 57mins), Martin (4 hrs) & John (4hrs 51mins). They also managed to raise well over €12,500 and are not finished yet.

Between the four brothers and three of their wife’s, they have completed over 41 marathons in the past few years.

Pictured below: Quinn Brothers from Holycross John, Martin, Michael & Billy ran the marathon to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society in support of their sister Edel who is pictured Martin and Michael. (John and Billy had to fly back to Azerbaijan).